First Alert: Excessive heat warning continues with storms possible

A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.(Source: cNews/Sandy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - An excessive heat warning remains in effect today through 7 p.m.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel much hotter.

Heat index values could again reach near or above 110 degrees.

Chances for more scattered showers and thunderstorms also continue this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the Heartland.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible.

Storms could linger around a little longer into tonight.

Heading into Saturday, it is looking drier with just a small chance for an isolated shower or two.

The weekend is looing dry with northerly winds bringing a bit of relief from the excessive heat we’ve had this week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with less humidity.

Temps will briefly warm back up early next week ahead of another cooler pattern developing later next week.

