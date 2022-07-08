Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A few storms this evening. Cooler for the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving our way just in time for the weekend and ahead of this front, we could see some storms this evening. For your Friday evening plans it will be warm and humid with a few scattered storms. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

For this weekend we will see a few clouds and isolated showers to start off our Saturday. By Saturday afternoon we will be partly cloudy. Highs Saturday will be much cooler ranging from the lower 80s north to near 90 far south. Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Last day of extreme heat, but severe weather possible this afternoon and evening
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/8
First Alert Weather at Noon 7/8
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 7/8
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 7/8