A few storms this evening. Cooler for the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving our way just in time for the weekend and ahead of this front, we could see some storms this evening. For your Friday evening plans it will be warm and humid with a few scattered storms. Some of the stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

For this weekend we will see a few clouds and isolated showers to start off our Saturday. By Saturday afternoon we will be partly cloudy. Highs Saturday will be much cooler ranging from the lower 80s north to near 90 far south. Sunday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

