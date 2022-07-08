Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for woman last seen at Food Giant in Sikeston

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 64-year-old woman on Friday, July 8.

Myrtle Lois Ladnier was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday outside the Food Giant on Main Street in Sikeston.

She was with a small black dog.

According to the MSHP, Ladnier has possible onset of dementia, has difficulty walking and could be uncooperative.

Highway Patrol says she also requires medication and has been diagnosed with COPD, high blood pressure and anxiety.

Ladnier was wearing a pink shirt, pajama pants and flip flops.

She did not have a cellphone with her.

Ladnier is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ladnier or know where she be is asked to contact their local police department or Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-4711.

