Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there until she is more stable.(Samantha Whitehead via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) - Touching images show a couple reuniting after being injured in the mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the Fourth of July parade.

The tender moment between the two at Evanston Hospital was captured by Zoe Kolpack’s friend Samantha Whitehead.

Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.
Stephen and Zoe Kolpack were separated for three days after being shot at the July Fourth parade.(Samantha Whitehead via CNN Newsource)

She says Zoe Kolpack had surgery for a shattered femur and was afraid her leg was going to be amputated.

Stephen Kolpack was also shot in the leg. He was discharged from the hospital, but his wife will remain there until she is more stable.

Whitehead started a GoFundMe account to help with the family’s medical bills. It has raised nearly $300,000 as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks
There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a...
First Alert: Heat continues tomorrow, scattered storms possible

Latest News

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a...
Biden: Executive order protects access to health services
The grieving families are speaking out about the apparently botched shooting response.
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims seek accountability, closure