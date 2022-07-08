Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Corpse flower ready to bloom at Missouri Botanical Garden

Luna the Corpse Flower
Luna the Corpse Flower
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Something smelly is about to take center stage at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

A corpse flower called Luna is getting ready to bloom. The plant, which is known for its unpleasant smell, will be at the climatron. It is expected to bloom sometime in the next two weeks.

Luna will the 12th corpse flower to bloom at the garden. The last was Octavia, which stood at about 87 inches tall.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks
There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a...
First Alert: Heat continues tomorrow, scattered storms possible

Latest News

Wynne police investigating shooting of child
Missouri department of conservation
Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve
Missouri department of conservation
Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/7
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/7