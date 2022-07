(KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been named a starter for the National League in the 2022 MLB All Star Game.

Goldschmidt got 67 percent of the vote to beat out Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

The MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

