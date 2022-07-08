Heartland Votes
Blues draft Jimmy Snuggerud with first pick in 2022 NHL Draft

By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTREAL, Canada (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues selected Right Winger Jimmy Snuggerud in the first round, 23rd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Snuggerud scored 24 goals and had 39 assists last season.

He also played on the United State Silver Medalist team in the U-18 World Championships.

Snuggerud is scheduled to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers next season.

