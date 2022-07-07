Update on expansion plans for Cape Girardeau County Jail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward.

The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says both buildings need repairs, from toilets that don’t flush to security and cells doors that don’t lock.

She says this expansion will help the county for years to come.

“We are ready for this next step,” she said. “I think Cape Girardeau County is in need for this next step. I think its a plan we hope to put into place to grow into the future even further with.”

Design-build, technical and price proposals are due early October 2022, with Projects expected to be completed in mid 2024.

