Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pig on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School

This pig is on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School. (Source: Melanie Andrews)
This pig is on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School. (Source: Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A pig is on the loose at a southern Illinois high school.

According to a Facebook post by the Mt. Vernon Township High School, the pig wandered onto campus and they’ve been trying to catch it ever since.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to...
This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)

On Thursday morning, July 7, the school called animal shelter personnel to help, but, so far, she’s evaded capture.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to...
This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)

As of Thursday evening, the pig was in the bean field beside the campus.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to...
This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews)(Melanie Andrews)

School leaders said they’ll continue to look for her and try to catch her so she’s safe.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North...
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks

Latest News

A church in Cape Girardeau handed out free food and water to help beat the heat.
Church gives out free food and water
The thermostat inside one apartment on the 6th floor Thursday afternoon was around 85 degrees...
Relief finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says both buildings need repairs, from toilets...
Update on overcrowding at Cape Girardeau County Jail
Ground is broken to begin building a new fire station in Perryville.
Perryville Fire Department breaks ground on new station