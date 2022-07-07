Pig on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A pig is on the loose at a southern Illinois high school.

According to a Facebook post by the Mt. Vernon Township High School, the pig wandered onto campus and they’ve been trying to catch it ever since.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews)

On Thursday morning, July 7, the school called animal shelter personnel to help, but, so far, she’s evaded capture.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews)

As of Thursday evening, the pig was in the bean field beside the campus.

This pig wandered onto the campus of Mt. Vernon Township High School and they've been trying to catch her ever since. (Source: Melanie Andrews) (Melanie Andrews)

School leaders said they’ll continue to look for her and try to catch her so she’s safe.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.