Pig on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A pig is on the loose at a southern Illinois high school.
According to a Facebook post by the Mt. Vernon Township High School, the pig wandered onto campus and they’ve been trying to catch it ever since.
On Thursday morning, July 7, the school called animal shelter personnel to help, but, so far, she’s evaded capture.
As of Thursday evening, the pig was in the bean field beside the campus.
School leaders said they’ll continue to look for her and try to catch her so she’s safe.
