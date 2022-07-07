Perryville Fire Department breaks ground on new station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - William Jones, the assistant fire chief of the Perryville Fire Department, was all smiles following today’s groundbreaking.

“This is the first new fire station in almost fifty years,” Jones said.

The new station will improve service from first responders and allow them to reach more of the community.

“Right now, we have the majority of our fire equipment in three buildings,” Jones said. “This main station and two auxiliary stations, but it’s all within a three block area of downtown.”

The city has grown in recent years, so it’s important for the stations to spread out.

Zoellner Construction is working on plans with the department. Matt Zoellner, the president of the construction company, hopes that they will be able to help the fire department with their expansion quickly.

“We’re expecting a building around September, should be completing this thing around January or February,” Zoellner said at the groundbreaking event.

Jones, along with Fire Chief Jeremy Triller, are working closely with construction crews to make sure the new building will fit the needs of the fire crew and the community.

“Before, you kinda needed a garage,” Jones said. “Now a fire station is a little more of a specialized place and that’s what is being incorporated into this building.”

The current fire station, has been in use by the department for 48 years. It’s not quite caught up on technology. Jones said the new building will be more with the times, and give the department tools they need to do their jobs effectively.

“It’s going to improve our services in the community, and that’s always our goal,” Jones said.

