Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perryville Fire Department breaks ground on new station

Ground is broken to begin building a new fire station in Perryville.
Ground is broken to begin building a new fire station in Perryville.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - William Jones, the assistant fire chief of the Perryville Fire Department, was all smiles following today’s groundbreaking.

“This is the first new fire station in almost fifty years,” Jones said.

The new station will improve service from first responders and allow them to reach more of the community.

“Right now, we have the majority of our fire equipment in three buildings,” Jones said. “This main station and two auxiliary stations, but it’s all within a three block area of downtown.”

The city has grown in recent years, so it’s important for the stations to spread out.

Zoellner Construction is working on plans with the department. Matt Zoellner, the president of the construction company, hopes that they will be able to help the fire department with their expansion quickly.

“We’re expecting a building around September, should be completing this thing around January or February,” Zoellner said at the groundbreaking event.

Jones, along with Fire Chief Jeremy Triller, are working closely with construction crews to make sure the new building will fit the needs of the fire crew and the community.

“Before, you kinda needed a garage,” Jones said. “Now a fire station is a little more of a specialized place and that’s what is being incorporated into this building.”

The current fire station, has been in use by the department for 48 years. It’s not quite caught up on technology. Jones said the new building will be more with the times, and give the department tools they need to do their jobs effectively.

“It’s going to improve our services in the community, and that’s always our goal,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North...
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks

Latest News

A church in Cape Girardeau handed out free food and water to help beat the heat.
Church gives out free food and water
The thermostat inside one apartment on the 6th floor Thursday afternoon was around 85 degrees...
Relief finally on the way for residents in the Anna Vista High Rise
This pig is on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School. (Source: Melanie Andrews)
Pig on the loose at Mt. Vernon Township High School
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson says both buildings need repairs, from toilets...
Update on overcrowding at Cape Girardeau County Jail