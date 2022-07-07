Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North...
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business
Officers responded to a gunshot report on the 900 block of College Street on Tuesday night.
Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

Latest News

Crews will begin working on the long-awaited West End Boulevard Improvement Project in late July.
Long-awaited West End Blvd. Improvement Project in Cape Girardeau to begin soon
There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids
LVMPD is looking for a suspect that shot and killed horses at Red Rock Canyon.
Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms