Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses at close range at Red Rock Canyon. (Source: LVMPD)
By Alexis Fernandez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say shot and killed four horses on the same property in four separate shootings.

The shootings happened at the Cowboy Trail Rides stables inside the Red Rock Conservation area – about 25 miles west of the Las Vegas strip – in January, March, June and July of this year.

The most recent shooting was in the early morning hours of July 4.

Lt. David Valenta with the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit described the shootings as “intentional” and said the suspect is actively concealing his identity with a ski mask, gloves and earmuffs.

Valenta said in each case, the suspect is believed to park, walk to the horse stables, shoot a horse, then leave.

Valenta said the four horses were all shot and killed at close range during the overnight hours.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that can help police, call 911 or you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

