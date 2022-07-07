Long-awaited West End Blvd. Improvement Project in Cape Girardeau to begin soon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A project a few years in the making is about to get underway in Cape Girardeau.

Crews will begin working on the long-awaited West End Boulevard Improvement Project in late July.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the project will widen the current street, add sidewalks and improve storm water drainage between Rose and Bertling Streets.

It’s expected to take a year to complete.

Contractors will be in contact with residents in the construction area about any limited, temporary access to driveways.

The city council greenlighted upgrade during their meeting on May 16.

The estimated cost is $2.5 million.

The city said funding for the project was make possible by voters approving the renewal of a half-cent sales tax, the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), in 2015.

Utility work in advance of construction began in the fall of 2019.

For more information about the West End Blvd. project and other TTF plans, click here.

