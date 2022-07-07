Heartland Votes
George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

