First Alert: Very hot, humid with storm chances increasing

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the entire Heartland through tonight.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Excessive heat warnings continue for the entire Heartland through 9 p.m.

Afternoon highs will range from near 90 northeast to 100 southwest.

“Feel like” numbers will range from 105 to 115.

Brian Alworth says there is a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in our northern and eastern counties.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a level 1 out of 5.

As a cold front moves in from the northwest on Friday, thunderstorm chances ramp up for the entire Heartland in the afternoon and evening.

Strong storms are likely.

Behind the front we’ll have slightly cool temps and less humidity for the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Temps will briefly warm back up early next week ahead of another cooler pattern developing later next week.

