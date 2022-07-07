First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Heat Warnings continue today, but the weather picture is becoming more complex as the upper ridge begins to weaken and thunderstorm chances increase. It looks like there’s a good chance that occasional thunderstorm complexes will be brushing our northern and eastern counties today….and even more of the region tomorrow. SPC actually has much of the area in a level 1/marginal risk of severe storms today and Friday. Otherwise we’ll have a wide range in temps today, with highs likely ranging from near 90 northeast to 100 southwest. With high dew points continuing, peak heat index numbers will be excessive again today (over 110) especially south and west where thunderstorms are not expected.

On Friday evening a cold front will be moving in from the northwest. With the front approaching, thunderstorm chances will ramp up for the entire region tomorrow afternoon and evening. Strong storms are likely. Behind this front we’ll have slightly cooler and less humid northerly flow for the weekend. After a brief warming trend early next week, another cooler pattern develops again later next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.