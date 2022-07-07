Christmas in July to be held for Ky. families impacted by Dec. tornadoes

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes are invited to upcoming Christmas in July events.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to western Kentucky families.

The Christmas in July celebrations will allow families to take home additional gifts after they’ve settled into housing.

In the Heartland, Christmas in July events will be:

Graves County - Tuesday, July 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Purchase Area Development District, 1002 Medical Drive, Mayfield

Marshall County - Tuesday, July 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Campground, 727 Gilbertsville Highway, Gilbertsville

You can find the other locations and times here.

You can RSVP for the events here.

After the toy drive was announced, First Lady Britainy Beshear said Americans responded with overwhelming generosity.

At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards were donated in December, sent by families from at least 36 different U.S. states, as far as Alaska.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Governor Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

While she is no longer accepting toy or gift card donations, those who want to support families impacted by the tornadoes are strongly encouraged to donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

As of Thursday, Beshear’s office reports more than $26.8 million has been distributed from the fund to individuals and families. This includes funeral expenses to the families of the deceased, payments to insured and uninsured homeowners and renters and funds to build 300 homes through the help of Homes and Hope for Kentucky, Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center on Housing.

