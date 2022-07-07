Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Christmas in July to be held for Ky. families impacted by Dec. tornadoes

First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive collected toys and gift cards for...
First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive collected toys and gift cards for families devastated by the December 2021 tornadoes.(WKYT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes are invited to upcoming Christmas in July events.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to western Kentucky families.

The Christmas in July celebrations will allow families to take home additional gifts after they’ve settled into housing.

In the Heartland, Christmas in July events will be:

  • Graves County - Tuesday, July 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Purchase Area Development District, 1002 Medical Drive, Mayfield
  • Marshall County - Tuesday, July 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Campground, 727 Gilbertsville Highway, Gilbertsville

You can find the other locations and times here.

You can RSVP for the events here.

After the toy drive was announced, First Lady Britainy Beshear said Americans responded with overwhelming generosity.

At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes and tens of thousands of gift cards were donated in December, sent by families from at least 36 different U.S. states, as far as Alaska.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Governor Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

While she is no longer accepting toy or gift card donations, those who want to support families impacted by the tornadoes are strongly encouraged to donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

As of Thursday, Beshear’s office reports more than $26.8 million has been distributed from the fund to individuals and families. This includes funeral expenses to the families of the deceased, payments to insured and uninsured homeowners and renters and funds to build 300 homes through the help of Homes and Hope for Kentucky, Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center on Housing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North...
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Crews were draining the lagoon at Capaha Park on Thursday, July 7.
Crews begin draining Capaha Pond lagoon
The West End Boulevard construction project in Cape Girardeau will begin at the end of July.
West End Blvd. project to begin end of July
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to the low river level.
Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed