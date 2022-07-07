Cape Girardeau church gives water, snacks to community to beat the heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau church is helping the community beat the heat.

Westminster Presbyterian Church offered free packs of cold water and snacks on Thursday, July 7.

“We’re a small church, there’s not a lot we can do, but when we can do small things like this and just give somebody, I mean, and that’s what Matthew 25 says, we’re a Matthew 25 church, “for I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink.” If we can help somebody that is thirsty, we’re doing big things, " Pastor Ellen Gurnon said.

The refrigerator the church uses for the cold water was donated by attending members of the congregation in hopes to alleviate stress and bring the surrounding community together.

