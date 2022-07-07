Heartland Votes
Boil water advisory issued for Marion, Ky.

A view of Lake George in Marion, Ky. on Monday, June 27.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - As a water shortage continues, the city of Marion issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued for all Marion water customers on Thursday, July 7 and is effective immediately.

According to Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford, residents are asked to use bottled water for cooking and drinking until further notice.

“The boil water advisory is partly due to the high temperatures,” Ledford said in a release from the city. “Oddly, it is also due to the conservation efforts undertaken by our water customers.”

According to the city, high temperatures that have made the system’s chlorine levels dissipate faster than usual have made it more difficult for the city water system to maintain safe chlorine levels throughout the distribution system.

City leaders said customers trying to conserve water to help the system also reduced water flow through the pipelines, reducing the chlorine levels on the fringe of the network.

“This reinforces the importance of our bottled water distribution effort,” Ledford said. “We continue to ask Marion residents to use the bottled water for cooking and drinking. The water boil advisory applies if you plan to use tap water for human consumption.”

The boil water notice was issued, following a check of the chlorine levels Wednesday by the Kentucky Division of Water.

Earlier in the week, Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley gave an update on progress to fight the water crisis.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet public information officer, Hurley said the water line from Sturgis to the Crittenden-Livingston Water System is being expedited.

Over the weekend, inmates filled 2,200 sand bags to reinforce the weir.

