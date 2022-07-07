Heartland Votes
Axe-wielding man found hiding in basement after Fairview Heights home invasion

Michael A Slusser
Michael A Slusser(Fairview Heights Police Department)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man armed with an axe was charged in connection to a Metro East home invasion Tuesday.

Michael Slusser was charged with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to police, Michael Slusser used an axe to try to break into a home in the 1600 block of Sycamore in Fairview Heights while yelling at people inside the home. Surveillance video captured the 36-year-old breaking windows out of two vehicles with the axe before running away. Around 2 p.m., officers spotted Slusser in his home and tried to get him to surrender. U.S. Marshals eventually breached his home and found him in the basement. He was taken into custody.

