Another hot day tomorrow with scattered storms possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are tracking a few isolated strong storms this evening. These storms will likely weaken shortly after sunset. Otherwise it will be very warm and muggy through the overnight hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy hot and humid again. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the Heartland as we expect the heat index to approach 110 degrees. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms again with strong winds possible in the stronger storms. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 90s far north to near 100 degrees far south.

