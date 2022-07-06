Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley, made announcement about the progress in the Marion water crisis.
The water line from Sturgis to the Crittenden-Livingston Water System is being expedited.
Over the weekend, inmates filled 2200 sand bags to reinforce the weir.
A 300 ft channel is being built under the supervision of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.
As early as Wednesday, P&H Farms is expected to mount a bulk water-hauling effort.
The convoy operation is expected to run deliveries from about 70,000 gallons to a total of 230,000 gallons.
The statement also said that state agencies are working to extend the supply.
