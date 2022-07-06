Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley, made announcement about the progress in the Marion water crisis.

The water line from Sturgis to the Crittenden-Livingston Water System is being expedited.

Over the weekend, inmates filled 2200 sand bags to reinforce the weir.

A 300 ft channel is being built under the supervision of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.

As early as Wednesday, P&H Farms is expected to mount a bulk water-hauling effort.

The convoy operation is expected to run deliveries from about 70,000 gallons to a total of 230,000 gallons.

The statement also said that state agencies are working to extend the supply.

