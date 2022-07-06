Heartland Votes
Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis

The Crittenden County Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley, made announcement about the progress in the Marion water crisis.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Emergency Management Director, Jason Hurley, made announcement about the progress in the Marion water crisis.

The water line from Sturgis to the Crittenden-Livingston Water System is being expedited.

Over the weekend, inmates filled 2200 sand bags to reinforce the weir.

A 300 ft channel is being built under the supervision of the Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet.

As early as Wednesday, P&H Farms is expected to mount a bulk water-hauling effort.

The convoy operation is expected to run deliveries from about 70,000 gallons to a total of 230,000 gallons.

The statement also said that state agencies are working to extend the supply.

