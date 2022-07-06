Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5.

According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m.

When officers arrived to investigate, police said they found a vehicle had been hit and damaged by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

Police said two juveniles were cited at the scene for non-firearm offenses.

