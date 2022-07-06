Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5.
According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m.
When officers arrived to investigate, police said they found a vehicle had been hit and damaged by a bullet.
No injuries were reported.
Police said two juveniles were cited at the scene for non-firearm offenses.
