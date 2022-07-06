Heartland Votes
Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

Officers responded to a gunshot report on the 900 block of College Street on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a gunshot report on the 900 block of College Street on Tuesday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5.

According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m.

When officers arrived to investigate, police said they found a vehicle had been hit and damaged by a bullet.

No injuries were reported.

Police said two juveniles were cited at the scene for non-firearm offenses.

