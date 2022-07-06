Uncomfortable & Hot!

Mostly clear skies with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s this morning. The top story is the continuation of excessive heat and humidity across the Heartland which can easily lead to heat related illnesses if outside too long during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s with some areas reaching the 100F mark by the afternoon. Heat indices will push near 110F with isolated areas even warmer. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms again today due to the high amount of energy in the atmosphere. These could momentarily become strong but with the lack of wind shear, they will weaken relatively quickly. Tonight will be another uncomfortable and warm one with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week we will still monitor for heat warnings and advisories especially during the late morning and afternoon timeframe. Daily chances of showers and storms possible. However, this will increase late Friday into Saturday as a front will be near and pass through. Temperatures will only cool into the low 90s.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.