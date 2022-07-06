Treasurer Fitzpatrick holds news conference in Springfield about MOScholars

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is holding three news conferences across the state to discuss MOScholars, Missouri’s K-12 Scholarship Program. The first conference took place on Wednesday at the Gloria Deo Academy.

Fitzpatrick announced applications for MOScholars are now being accepted. According to the news release, the scholarships are funded through donations to Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs) that may be offset by redeeming tax credits against a donor’s tax liability. These donations are also currently being accepted by EAOs.

Some of the nonprofit EAO’s that spoke at the conference Wednesday include the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation and the ACSI Children’s Tuition Fund.

Fitzpatrick said the MOScholars program is important for lower-income families.

“A lot of people cannot afford to pick-up and move to another school district, they’ can’t afford to fund a private education for their child,” Fitzpatrick said. “This is the first opportunity those families will have to receive funding in a form of a scholarship and give them an option to take their kid to a different school.”

Fitzpatrick said the program gives families options for schooling so children can find the right fit.

A mother at the conference Wednesday, Sarah Boyd, said her family will be applying for the MOScholars program as her daughter is entering first grade.

“My hope for all parents and my own children in education is that we’ll be able to choose an education system that works best for each child,” Boyd said.

Boyd said she does not want financial roadblocks to stand in the way of her children having a quality education.

“We are a lower-income family and this will provide an opportunity that we may not have had otherwise,” Boyd said.

Boyd said she and her husband have to decide each year if they can afford to send their kids to private schooling or not, and programs like MOScholars can make that happen. She also said she is excited to see the outcome of their application.

Fitzpatrick said to visit the MOScholars website to check if you are eligible for the scholarship and there is more information regarding tax credits and EAO’s on the website as well.

