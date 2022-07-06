Heartland Votes
Officers recognized for saving man’s life

Martin Police officers Cody Stewart (left) and Kelly Hendon (right) were awarded life-saving...
Martin Police officers Cody Stewart (left) and Kelly Hendon (right) were awarded life-saving medals and commendations at the city's board meeting on Tuesday, July 5.(Source: Martin Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two Martin Police officer were recognized on Tuesday, July 5 for saving the life of a man in June.

Officers Kelly Hendon and Cody Stewart were awarded life-saving medals and commendations City of Martin board meeting.

Police Chief Don Teal presented the officers with the award.

According to the police department, Hendon and Stewart saved the life of an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle.

Police believed the man may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Both officers moved the man out of the vehicle and administered their Narcan doses to revive him.

They kept the man awake until EMS arrived.

Police said, because of their actions, the man survived.

In a released statement, Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua said, “We are very proud of both Officer Kelly Hendon and Officer Cody Stewart for their professionalism, calm demeanor and for putting their training in to action to save this subject.”

