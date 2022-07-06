Heartland Votes
KY 286 down to 1 lane 2 miles east of Wickliffe due to semi truck crash

KYTC said the estimated duration is 5 hours, or around 7 p.m.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 286 is down to one lane at the 2 mile marker due to a semi truck crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County 911 dispatch reported the crash site is 2 miles east of Wickliffe.

They said the crash caused the trailer to break in half. The truck is hauling paper towels and napkins, which are scattered along the road.

The rest of the cargo is being off-loaded by hand.

Once that is finished, the road will be closed so crews can remove the truck.

KYTC said the estimated duration is 5 hours, or around 7 p.m.

Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

