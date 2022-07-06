Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night and is expected to recover.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing at an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Fans posted videos showing the response to Santana's collapse on stage Tuesday night during a set in Michigan. (Source: Nora Rodriguez/@JoAnnBarnas/Twitter/CNN)

The 74-year-old musician was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their “precious prayers.”

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side.
Paducah police investigating shooting on city’s north side
A man was arrested in connection with an attempted stabbing.
Man arrested in connection with attempted stabbing in Mayfield
Carlos Santana is attended to after collapsing onstage Tuesday night.
RAW: Response to Carlos Santana passing out
Utah man comes within 2 feed of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Man comes within 2 feet from a cougar