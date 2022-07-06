Gov. Parson to visit Perryville & Jackson

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make two stops in the Heartland on Wednesday, July 6.

The first stop the governor will fist stop at the National Veterans Memorial in Perryville around 9 a.m.

From Perryville, Gov. Parson will travel south to Jackson where he’ll make a stop at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s scheduled to arrive in Jackson around 10:30 a.m.

At both locations, Parson plans to highlight veteran and public safety priorities.

The visits are part of the governor’s months-long tour across Missouri to promote the 2022 legislative session, share opportunities for residents and to learn where the state can improve.

