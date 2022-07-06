Free health clinics to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A free medical, optical and dental program is coming to Carbondale at the end of July.

The program, Southern Illinois Wellness Mission, will be held July 22 through July 31 at Carbondale City Hall.

Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), will be hosting the event.

Military personnel will be offering dental, vision and basic medical services to the public at no cost.

Their participation is in coordination with the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, which is a DoD readiness training mission while helping to provide health care services in Delta communities.

Servicemen and women will be providing services such as wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, vision exams and single vision glasses.

“These Innovative Readiness Training missions offers the Army invaluable training opportunities while giving back to the community and creating strong relationships,” said TC Slade Lindquist, 325th Field Hospital. “We are looking forward to a memorable and enjoyable mission with our community partners.”

Patients, three years and older, will be treated on a first-come, first served basis.

There is no income or residency requirement.

The following are the mission clinic dates and times:

Friday, July 22 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday July 23 through Saturday July 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (medical and vision services only)

