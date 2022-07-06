First Alert: Dangerous heat continues

(KFVS) - Excessive heat warnings continue for the Heartland through Thursday night.

Today through Thursday, afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s with some locations reaching 100 degrees.

Heat indices will push near 110 degrees with isolated areas even higher.

There is a 20 percent chance for a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.

Some storms could be strong momentarily, but they will weaken quickly.

Tonight will again be muggy and warm with temps in the upper 70s.

Chances for pop-up showers and storms continue through the rest of the week.

A better chance for storms and showers arrives late Friday into Saturday, as a cold front passes through the Heartland.

Storms and showers may bring a little relief over the weekend, but temperatures will only cool into the low 90s.

