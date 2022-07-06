The dangerous heat continues Thursday, but a few severe storms possible too

Tonight will be warm and muggy again. Low tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday, especially through the second half of the day. We are outlooked by the storm prediction center for the possibility of a severe storm or two. The greatest threat will be east of the Mississippi River. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with some small hail possible too. Outside of the showers and thunderstorms it will be very hot and humid again. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s on Thursday afternoon, with a couple areas touching 100. Feel like numbers will range from 105 to 115. There is some hope for a little relief as a front moves through the Heartland. Sunday our highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, back to average highs this time of year.

