Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The dangerous heat continues Thursday, but a few severe storms possible too

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will be warm and muggy again. Low tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday, especially through the second half of the day. We are outlooked by the storm prediction center for the possibility of a severe storm or two. The greatest threat will be east of the Mississippi River. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat with some small hail possible too. Outside of the showers and thunderstorms it will be very hot and humid again. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 90s on Thursday afternoon, with a couple areas touching 100. Feel like numbers will range from 105 to 115. There is some hope for a little relief as a front moves through the Heartland. Sunday our highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, back to average highs this time of year.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/6.
First Alert 4pm forecast 7/6
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/6.
First Alert noon forecast 7/6
A beautiful sunset northeast of West Frankfort.
Uncomfortable & Hot!
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/6
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/6