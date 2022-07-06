Carbondale police arrest man in vehicle burglary case

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City of Carbondale police officers responded to a report of vehicle burglary on the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

According to a statement from the City of Carbondale, officers located the suspect in the act of taking items from a vehicle.

58-year-old Troy E. Johnson of Carbondale was taken into custody on charges of Burglary to a Motor Vehicle and Resisting a Police Officer.

Johnson allegedly had items taken from that vehicle and other vehicles.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

