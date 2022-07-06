Carbondale awarded nearly $1M to rebuild part of N. McRoy Dr.

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale received a $993,265 grant to rebuild a part of North McRoy Drive.

According to a release from the city on Wednesday, July 6, the grant would allow for an increase in heavy-weight traffic to accommodate expanded capacity at the industrial park in a region that has been impacted by the declining use of coal.

They said the Economic Development Administration’s investment will be matched with $110,363 in local funds and is expected to create 15 jobs, retain 44 jobs and generate $3 million in private investment in southern Illinois.

“The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to support their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project in Carbondale provides critical infrastructure upgrades that are needed to support the region’s manufacturing industry, spur private investment in southern Illinois and diversify the local economy.”

The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.

