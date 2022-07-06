Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau FD responds to multiple fires, crashes, other calls over Fourth of July weekend

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to dozens of calls for service over the Fourth of July weekend.

From July 1 through July 4, they said there were 354 calls to 911.

Of those, the fire department responded to 58 fire incidents that included two structure fires, five trash/dumpster fires, one vehicle fire, two grass fires and four fire alarms.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, they also responded to three crashes, 22 medical assists, four lift assists, 12 aircraft standbys, one power line down, one water rescue and one good intent call.

