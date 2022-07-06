Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas...
Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas City area.(Burge Bird Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control.

Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over the course of two and a half years, two rabbits turned into about 100.

The bunnies “had taken over almost every room of the home, while the owners spend most of their waking hours just trying to keep them fed and cleaned,” a Facebook post stated.

Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas...
Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas City area.(Burge Bird Rescue)

The process of spaying more than 50 females is underway to end the cycle of breeding.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park
A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1662 into law on Thursday, June 30.
New Mo. law bans discriminatory restrictive covenants on deeds
The city of Carbondale received a $993,265 grant to rebuild a part of North McRoy Drive....
Carbondale awarded nearly $1M to rebuild part of N. McRoy Dr.
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A crew from Belt Construction began began digging a channel at the upper end of Old City Lake...
Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis