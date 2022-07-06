‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control.

Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over the course of two and a half years, two rabbits turned into about 100.

The bunnies “had taken over almost every room of the home, while the owners spend most of their waking hours just trying to keep them fed and cleaned,” a Facebook post stated.

Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas City area. (Burge Bird Rescue)

The process of spaying more than 50 females is underway to end the cycle of breeding.

Thank you to our partners in this rescue: The Pipsqueakery, The Rescue Project, Monticello Animal Hospital, Heart of America Humane Society, Creatures By Theresa - CBT Zoo & Rescue. Donations to us or any of these groups will help make the lives of these sweet babies better.

