Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2nd Meals on Wheels driver carjacked while delivering food

Willie Conway - Meals on Wheels carjacking suspect
Willie Conway - Meals on Wheels carjacking suspect(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Meals on Wheels employee was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday making this the second carjacking of one of the organization’s employees/volunteers in two weeks.

This time, the driver was approached by a man, later identified as Willie Conway, who sparked a conversation. During the conversation, Conway allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the driver.

He then got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The driver was left uninjured.

Officers tracked down the vehicle near Riverside Boulevard and Joubert Avenue. Surveillance video in the area showed a man fitting the description running into a home on Joubert Avenue.

Officers searched the home and found a set of keys matching the v, identifying documents for Conway and the shoes he was seen wearing on surveillance video.

Conway is charged with carjacking with a bond set at $100,000.

We reached out to Memphis Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) which heads Meals on Wheels. Here’s a statement from MIFA President and CEO Sally Jones Heinz:

“Sadly, I am writing to share that another MIFA Meals on Wheels driver has been the victim of a carjacking. This time it was a MIFA staff member delivering her regular residential route on Tuesday morning, July 5.

This incident comes two weeks after a pair of volunteers were carjacked on their delivery route.

We are grateful that no one was physically injured during either of these crimes, but of course there is an emotional toll—on the victims, the clients, and our other staff and volunteer drivers who are committed to serving our senior neighbors.

The safety of our staff and our volunteers is our highest priority, and we are exploring changes we can make—from training to delivery practices to signage to technology—to help keep them safe. If you have ideas or solutions you’d like to share with us, please reach out.

Crime in our community is troubling, and it can be especially scary when it hits close to home—when someone you know, or someone doing things you regularly do, is a victim. But MIFA was created to serve as a healing force in a broken community, and we need the support of our volunteers, donors, and advocates to continue this work.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.
Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park
A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A crew from Belt Construction began began digging a channel at the upper end of Old City Lake...
Work continues to establish channel to alleviate Marion water crisis
This video shows a crew from Belt Construction digging a channel at the upper end of Old City...
RAW VIDEO: Crews dig channel at Old City Lake in Marion, Ky.
Governor Mike Parson stopped in Perryville and Jackson on Wednesday, July 6.
Gov. Parson stops at Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office
A Dexter, Mo. man is accused of stabbing a Mayfield, Ky. man during a fight.
Dexter man accused of stabbing Mayfield man during fight