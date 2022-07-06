11-year-old KC girl seriously injured in Fourth of July hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as a Fourth of July celebration turned tragic for one Kansas City family.

Nae Nunnally, 11, was lighting fireworks in the street outside a family member’s home on Prospect Avenue, north of E. 85th Street, when a silver Sedan hit her and drove away.

“It was devastating to not know whether your baby was going to be okay,” Nae’s mother Champayne Henderson said. “All I remember is they were doing at least 60 to 65 miles per hour, they hit her, she flew up in the air and did a flip, and she landed like 20 feet away. Initially she was not responding. My mom was screaming her name and then she took a deep breath and opened her eyes.”

Family members called 911 and she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

“She asked me, was she dying – and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not dying. You’re talking to me, daughter. You’re not dying,’” Champayne said.

Nae broke her femur. Surgeons placed four screws and a rod in her leg.

“She’s a dancer, a track runner,” Champayne said. “She can’t do anything anymore. She has to roll around in a wheelchair for three months before she can even think about using her leg again.”

Now, Champayne said she wants to know who did this to her daughter so justice can be served.

“I think that person is a coward, and I just feel like somebody needs to step up and say something, because she did not deserve that,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department. You can send an anonymous tip to KC Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 816-474-TIPS.

