Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4.
The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. on Highway 34, just two miles east of Silva.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Rocky A. Rogers was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle wen off the right side of the road and flipped.
Rogers was seriously injured in the crash.
He was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
MSHP said Rogers was wearing a helmet.
