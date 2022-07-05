Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4.

The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. on Highway 34, just two miles east of Silva.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Rocky A. Rogers was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle wen off the right side of the road and flipped.

Rogers was seriously injured in the crash.

He was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

MSHP said Rogers was wearing a helmet.

