Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash

A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4.
A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon, July 4.(ARC Images)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lowndes man was flown to a hospital after a crash Monday afternoon, July 4.

The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. on Highway 34, just two miles east of Silva.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Rocky A. Rogers was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle wen off the right side of the road and flipped.

Rogers was seriously injured in the crash.

He was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

MSHP said Rogers was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash
A Mayfield man died after troopers say he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash
A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol is increasing patrols over the Fourth of July holiday.
MSHP: Plan a safe Fourth of July weekend