Swimmer drowns after jumping off bluff at Meramec State Park

An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.
An Illinois man drowned in the Meramec River on Monday, July 4.(Public Domain Pictures)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Emergency crews were called at 4 p.m. to Meramec State Park to a report of a drowning down stream of the state park boat ramp.

Emergency crews were called at 4 p.m. to Meramec State Park to a report of a drowning down stream of the state park boat ramp.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez, of Collinsville, jumped off of a bluff into the river without a life jacket.

MSHP said the swimmer could not get to safety and bystanders could not rescue him.

Ramirez died at the scene.

Missouri Baptist Sullivan EMS and the Sullivan Fire Department assisted park rangers and MSHP troopers.

