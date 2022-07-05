WATCH LIVE: Sen. McConnell in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will be attending a luncheon in Paducah on Monday, July 5.

Sen. McConnell is scheduled to speak at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Luncheon.

The Republican leader will be discussing issues important to Kentucky and the nation.

Heartland leaders and members of the community will be attending the event.

