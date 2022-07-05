Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sen. McConnell in Paducah

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will be attending a luncheon in Paducah on Monday, July 5.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will be attending a luncheon in Paducah on Monday, July 5.

Sen. McConnell is scheduled to speak at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Luncheon.

The Republican leader will be discussing issues important to Kentucky and the nation.

Heartland leaders and members of the community will be attending the event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Latest News

Sen. McConnell visit to Paducah
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Kentucky’s attorney general asks state’s highest court to enact anti-abortion law
Governor Mike Parson announced he is vetoing four bills and planning a special session to pass...
Gov. Parson discusses vetoed legislation, calls for special session on tax breaks for Missourians
Governor Mike Parson signed eight bills into law on Friday, July 1.
Gov. Parson signs 8 bills into law