Saint Francis Healthcare receives award for treatment of heart attack patients

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System’s Heart Hospital has gotten recognition for its work treating heart patients.

They were given the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Saint Francis, and they are one of 240 hospitals across the country to receive the honor.

“We are pleased to receive this award again this year,” Saint Francis Medical Partner Duc T. Nguyen said. “Saint Francis is able to continue to achieve this level of performance through a collaborative team approach delivering exceptional high-quality care.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year about 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack.

