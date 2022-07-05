Police: Large crowd shoots fireworks at homes, citizens, officers

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fourth of July turned into a busy night and day for first responders in Caruthersville.

Officers and firefighters report they spent much of day and night responding to several structure and grass fires, but that’s not all.

Caruthersville Police say officers responded several times to deal with a large, unruly crowd recklessly shooting fireworks at homes, citizens and officers.

This happened in the are of East 14th and Franklin Streets.

Police say mutual aid was requested to help with the situation because of several injuries and the size of the crowd.

Several surround law enforcement agencies responded to the request.

