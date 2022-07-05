Paducah police investigating shooting on city’s north side

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side.

According to Paducah police, they were first called around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4 to a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. While en route, officers were told shots had been fired.

When they arrived, police say they found a crowd dispersing.

While at the scene, police say they were told a shooting occurred at North 11th and Northview streets.

When they arrived at that location, officers found a 33-year-old man shot in the shoulder. They said bullet holes were also found in an unoccupied, parked vehicle and a house in the 1100 block of Northview St.

According to police, a man and his child were asleep in the house at the time, but were not reportedly injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also text WKY and your tip to 847411.

