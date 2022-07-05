Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah police investigating shooting on city’s north side

Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side.
Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side.

According to Paducah police, they were first called around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4 to a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. While en route, officers were told shots had been fired.

When they arrived, police say they found a crowd dispersing.

While at the scene, police say they were told a shooting occurred at North 11th and Northview streets.

When they arrived at that location, officers found a 33-year-old man shot in the shoulder. They said bullet holes were also found in an unoccupied, parked vehicle and a house in the 1100 block of Northview St.

According to police, a man and his child were asleep in the house at the time, but were not reportedly injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also text WKY and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night.
Driver killed in fiery crash
Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station
According to Illinois State Police a mob of at least 100 people swarmed and attacked a troopers...
ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

Latest News

Larry D. Wilson, 46, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and alcohol...
Paducah man accused of pulling handgun, forcing evacuation of downtown hotel lobby
Sen. Mitch McConnell was in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 5.
Sen. McConnell attends luncheon in Paducah
A school supply giveaway will be held at the Metropolis Community Center.
Metropolis Community Center to hold school supply giveaway
A man was arrested in connection with an attempted stabbing.
Man arrested in connection with attempted stabbing in Mayfield