Paducah man accused of pulling handgun, forcing evacuation of downtown hotel lobby

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pulling a handgun and forcing the evacuation of a downtown hotel lobby.

Larry D. Wilson, 46, was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and alcohol intoxication.

According to Paducah police, they were called at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 after a man entered the hotel with a handgun and “acted aggressively.”

Hotel employees evacuated the lobby, when the man went outside, they locked the doors.

Police say a second caller reported he was outside, behind the hotel, when the same man pulled a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at him. The victim fled.

Officers found the man, identified as Wilson, on the east side of the hotel and took him into custody. They say they seized a Glock 9mm handgun that he had in his possession.

Wilson was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.