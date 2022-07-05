Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night, July 4.
The crash happened at 10:09 p.m. on Missouri Highway 34, just 8 miles west of Jackson.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jim D. Dudley was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle hit a Ford Escape head-on.
Dudley was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.
MSHP said Dudley was wearing a helmet.
