Metropolis Community Center to hold school supply giveaway

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A school supply giveaway will be held at the Metropolis Community Center.

According to a release from Harrah’s Metropolis, employees and other area businesses and organizations teamed up to distribute school supplies gathered through fundraising and donations.

You can stop by the community center on Thursday, August 4 starting at 5 p.m. to pick up items, while supplies last. It is open to the public.

They said that due to demand, adults without children present are allowed up to four students’ supplies. Once through the line, they may return to the back of the line to get more.

A mobile dentistry company specializing in children will be on site offering free dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants as needed. Any child is eligible, and is at no cost to the family. Dental Safari accepts Illinois medical card and all private insurance.

The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition will be handing out drug awareness buttons among other supplies.

