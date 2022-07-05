Man arrested in connection with attempted stabbing in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an attempted stabbing.

Gregory Watts, 61, of Fulton, was charged with attempted assault second degree.

He was arrested and taken to the Graves County RC Center, then to the Calloway County Jail.

According to Mayfield police, officers responded to an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, July 5 for a report of an attempted stabbing.

After an investigation and search of the immediate area for more than an hour, police say Watts was taken into custody.

