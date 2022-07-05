Heartland Votes
Ky. State Police Post 1 worked 23 crashes over Fourth of July weekend

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 reported it worked 23 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

This was over the operational period of July 1-4.

Troopers say no deadly crashes were reported.

They conducted seven traffic safety checkpoints, resulting in seven citations, 37 criminal arrests, issued 58 speeding citations and 11 seatbelt/child restraint citations.

KSP troopers also responded to 85 calls for service during the operational period, up from 64 calls for service during the same operational period in 2021.

