Ky. State Police Post 1 worked 23 crashes over Fourth of July weekend

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 reported it worked 23 crashes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

This was over the operational period of July 1-4.

Troopers say no deadly crashes were reported.

They conducted seven traffic safety checkpoints, resulting in seven citations, 37 criminal arrests, issued 58 speeding citations and 11 seatbelt/child restraint citations.

KSP troopers also responded to 85 calls for service during the operational period, up from 64 calls for service during the same operational period in 2021.

