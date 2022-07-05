Jackson Co. Health Dept. to give back-to-school immunizations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will give back-to-school immunizations starting on July 5.

According to the health department, an appointment is required.

The immunizations will be done at the front building of the health department, 415 Health Department Road in Murphysboro, Ill.

They will be given starting on July 5 at the following times:

Monday - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday - 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday - 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They ask that you bring your child’s shot record and insurance information with you. Low cost shots are available for qualifying children.

According to the health department, the immunization requirements for the 2022-2023 school year remain the same as last year.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can call 618-684-3143, ext. 150 or visit www.jchdonline.org.

